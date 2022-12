Boys Basketball: Coronado 74, Mar Vista 49

Boys hoops for you from the island. Coronado hosting Mar Vista.

The Islanders with some nice passing that leads to a bucket for senior Darren Hopkins.

Mariners on the break. Omar Krenbeh finishes with the lay up…

Coronado sophomore Loxly Johnson doing it all himself here as he lays it in for 2.

Coronado wins 74-49.