Boys Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 82, Del Norte 60

San Diego Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School La Jolla Country Day squared off in a high scoring game against Del Norte. Torreys hold on to win a shootout 82-60, five players in double figures in the win. The Nighthawks were lead by Ben Lee, he hit for 31 on Saturday. He poured in 24 on Thursday night against La Costa Canyon.