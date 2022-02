Boys Basketball: San Dieguito 57, Scripps Ranch 46

CIF Division II Championship takes us to San Marcos High School where San Dieguito Academy and Scripps Ranch go head to head!

SDA’s John Hapgood putting in work, going on to drop 25 points on the night.

San Dieguito Academy winning the championship for the first time in 65 years, the final 57-46.