Boys Basketball: Torrey Pines 62, Carlsbad 55





Torrey Pines Falcons and Carlsbad Lancers going head to head on the court.

Torrey Pines Nick Hermman leads the team averaging 19 points per game scored 10 of his 16 points in the 4th quarter.

Torrey Pines takes this one, the final 62-55.