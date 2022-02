Boys Basketball: Torrey Pines 65, Cathedral Catholic 61

Open Division Quarterfinals features Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic facing off!

Torrey Pines JJ Bartelloni doing work, dropping 27 points on the night!

Torrey Pines edges out Cathedral, the final 65-61. Torrey Pines will advance to Semis to face San Ysidro.