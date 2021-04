Boys Basketball: Torrey Pines 68, Mission Bay 49

Mission bay hosting Torrey Pines in boys basketball. The Buccaneers are led by the Gonzales brothers – sophomore Kristian finishing with a game high 19 points, while junior Kenny scores 14. Nick Herrmann leads the Falcons with 17 points and Chris Howell as Torrey Pines wins 68-49 and improve to 12-0 on the season.