Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos starts construction on new clubhouse

The City of San Marcos and the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos officially kicking off construction on Tuesday for a 5,390 square foot Boys & Girls Club Autumn Drive Clubhouse that will serve up to 150 youth every day.

When the City was looking for the perfect community-focused tenant to occupy a vacant block of commercial space in the Richmar neighborhood, City staff presented the Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos with an incredible offer: a $1 per year, 30-year renewable lease and $1.2 million of additional funding to help pay for the tenant buildout to open a second San Marcos Clubhouse. That funding was made possible through the City’s recent allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

The center will feature a tech room, computer learning lab, play room, kitchen and community space.

The @boysgirlsclubsm is kicking off construction on the Autumn Drive Clubhouse that will feature a tech room, kitchen, game room, computer learning lab and community space. Hoping to have it open by the end of the year @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/W31XFrK3Ra — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 29, 2021