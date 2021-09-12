Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad to hold benefit to keep its programs running





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad will hold its 40th Annual “Opening Doors” Gala on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the La Luna Ballroom in the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

The spa’s address is 2100 Costa Del Mar Road in Carlsbad.

Supporter Greg Nelson and Board Member Jim Morrison joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

Be prepared to experience fine dining, auctions, entertainment, and dancing.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad, which will go to creating programs for almost 6,000 children at two clubhouses in both the Downtown Village and Bressi Ranch.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad is almost 100% funded through local donors.

To buy tickets for the event click here.