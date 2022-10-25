Boys to Men Mentoring – 100 Wave Challenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 100 Wave Challenge will be taking place Sunday with the goal for surfers to attempt to catch 100 waves in a day to raise $1,000 for Boys to Men Mentoring.

Boys to Men Mentoring Network was founded in 1996 by Craig McClain, Herb Sigurdson, and Joe Sigurdson. According to their website, “the program is designed to create safe spaces for both boys and mentors to develop positive and healthy relationships built on honesty, consistency, and accountability.”