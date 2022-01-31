Boys Wrestling: Willie Jones Jr. Memorial Tournament





The annual Willie Jones Jr. Memorial Tournament taking place at Lincoln High School.

The tournament honoring the life and legacy of Lincoln wrestler Willie Jones Jr. who’s life was tragically taken too soon in 1994. Jones was valedictorian, class president, and bound to wrestle for Cornell, a bright future ahead of him and loved by many.

Willie Jones Sr. speaking on his memory sharing words on who he was as a person.

The tournament brings a numerous amount of schools and wrestlers together under one roof!

Mira Mesa coming out on top with a score of 291, Scripps Ranch taking 2nd place at 147 points, and Cathedral Catholic at 3rd place with 118 points.

Mira Mesa winning their 11th straight conference title!