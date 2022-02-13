Brandon Stone on the Super Bowl LVI

Primary Menu
San Diego Home/Garden
Social Media Menu
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Reporter Brandon Stone joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how to have a good Super Bowl LVI celebration and who he thinks is likely to win.
You don't need deep analysis or film study to make your Super Bowl pick. Just take the prettiest kitty this side of the Mississippi and let the food do the work.
Claudia Jean is a smart gambler though…always hedging the bets 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/mI5SFnzTU3
— Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) February 12, 2022