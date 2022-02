Brandon Stone on the Super Bowl LVI

You don't need deep analysis or film study to make your Super Bowl pick. Just take the prettiest kitty this side of the Mississippi and let the food do the work.

Claudia Jean is a smart gambler though…always hedging the bets πŸ™„πŸ™„ pic.twitter.com/mI5SFnzTU3

— Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) February 12, 2022