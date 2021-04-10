Brands will need to meet these requirements emerging from COVID-19, says CEO Jack Berkman





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reputation of a brand or business has seen an elevation in importance since business owners started to see a light out of the COVID-19 tunnel.

Jack Berkman, President and CEO of Berkman Strategic Communications, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss new essential tools for businesses and organizations.

Among those new essential tools are reputation, internal communications, livestream, data-drive communications, and message resonance, Berkman explained.