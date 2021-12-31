Brawley High School girl wrestlers are dominating on the mat and look to continue their reign in 2022





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Savannah Gomez and Jaylee Cazares are some of the best wrestlers in San Diego County and are looking to continue dominating in this upcoming year.

Savannah Gomez is a nationally ranked two-time CIF, Masters Champion and returning CA State Finalist. She won the coveted U.S. Nationals at Fargo, ND over the summer. She’s looking to continue her dominance in the San Diego Section and make a run for the State Title in March.

Savannah currently holds an undefeated record of 14-0 with tournament victories at Capistrano Valley Lady Big Kat tournament, Goddess of Olympia (taking Most Valuable Wrestler honors) and recently beating all her opponents at the first ever San Diego County Duals of Steele Team tournament.

Jaylee Cazares is a JR. 2 time CIF champ and 7th at the state finals last year

Also first ever girls CIFSD wrestling masters was held in 2020. Nothing last year.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Savanna Gomez, Jaylee Cazares, and their coaches about their wrestling careers.