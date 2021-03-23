BREAKING: 10 people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.
Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference Monday night that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment.
Police say they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive.
The officer who was killed was 51-year-old Eric Talley.
He had been with Boulder police since 2010.
Identities of the other nine victims were not disclosed Monday night as police were still notifying their family members.