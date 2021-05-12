BREAKING: CalFire battling 30-acre vegetation fire in Lakeside, Coches Fire





LAKESIDE (KUSI) – CalFire is on scene in Lakeside battling a vegetation fire.

The brush fire is on Los Coches road just off eastbound Interstate-8.

The fire quickly grew to thirty acres with a moderate rate of spread, but as of 4:58 p.m. the spread was stopped with 5% containment, according to CalFire San Diego.

No structures were destroyed or damaged.

#CochesFire in Lakeside [update] Fire spread has been stopped at 30 acres. 5% containment. No structures damaged or destroyed. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 12, 2021

Interstate-8 East at Los Coches Road is backed up to Johnson Avenue with the right lane blocked.

Traffic is stopped and drivers should expect delays up to one hour as of 3:46 p.m.

We’ll have more details on the fire as it develops.