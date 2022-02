Breaking down the latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI continues to cover the latest on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that Russia’s military was “at a state of readiness where they could attack at any time.”

National Security Expert Ron Bee joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to break down the latest developments on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.