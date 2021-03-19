Breaking down the two Democrat supported immigration bills passed by the House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats who long blistered the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies are suddenly in a tough political bind.

The Biden administration is responding to a wave of children crossing the southern border into the U.S. with some of the very tactics that evoked moral outrage from Democrats when they were embraced by former President Donald Trump.

That includes accommodating children in hastily improvised lockups. Democrats have little appetite to condemn President Joe Biden in the same terms as Trump.

Biden, after all, is pushing for a massive immigration overhaul and has spoken of compassion toward migrants. But in taking a softer stance, Democrats risk being branded by the GOP as hypocrites.

Despite all the chaos at the border, the Biden Administration and other Democrats refuse to call the situation a crisis.

This week, the House voted to open a gateway to citizenship for young “Dreamers,” immigrant farm workers and other migrants who fled to the U.S. from war or natural disasters abroad.

Thursday’s votes give Democrats wins in the year’s first votes on immigration.

The issue faces a steep climb in the Senate because Republicans are demanding that immigration bills contain steps to toughen border security.

One bill offers legal status to around 2 million “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and to others.

A second measure offers legal status to 1 million immigrant farm workers, about half the nation’s agricultural labor force.

KUSI Contributor and Immigration Attorney, Esther Valdes Clayton, broke down the two bills that were passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Valdes Clayton supplied KUSI News with the following breakdown of the two bills: