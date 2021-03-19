Breaking down the two Democrat supported immigration bills passed by the House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats who long blistered the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies are suddenly in a tough political bind.
The Biden administration is responding to a wave of children crossing the southern border into the U.S. with some of the very tactics that evoked moral outrage from Democrats when they were embraced by former President Donald Trump.
That includes accommodating children in hastily improvised lockups. Democrats have little appetite to condemn President Joe Biden in the same terms as Trump.
Biden, after all, is pushing for a massive immigration overhaul and has spoken of compassion toward migrants. But in taking a softer stance, Democrats risk being branded by the GOP as hypocrites.
Despite all the chaos at the border, the Biden Administration and other Democrats refuse to call the situation a crisis.
This week, the House voted to open a gateway to citizenship for young “Dreamers,” immigrant farm workers and other migrants who fled to the U.S. from war or natural disasters abroad.
Thursday’s votes give Democrats wins in the year’s first votes on immigration.
The issue faces a steep climb in the Senate because Republicans are demanding that immigration bills contain steps to toughen border security.
One bill offers legal status to around 2 million “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and to others.
A second measure offers legal status to 1 million immigrant farm workers, about half the nation’s agricultural labor force.
KUSI Contributor and Immigration Attorney, Esther Valdes Clayton, broke down the two bills that were passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
Valdes Clayton supplied KUSI News with the following breakdown of the two bills:
1) The American Dream and Promise Act
•passed 228-197.
•To pass the bill in Senate, all Democrats and at least 10 Republicans would need to vote for the legislation to avoid a filibuster.
• Bill makes recipients of the DACA program and other undocumented immigrants brought to the country before age 18 eligible to apply for a 10-year period of conditional permanent residence if they satisfy several requirements.
•eligible to apply for permanent residence if they earned a college degree or enrolled in a bachelor’s program for two years; if they served in the military for at least two years; or if they wor ked in the U.S. for a three-year period
•Also grants green cards to an estimated 400,000 immigrants with temporary protected status or deferred enforced departure status
2) The Farm Workforce Modernization Act
• Bipartisan 247-174 vote.
•Allows immigrant farm workers who’ve worked in the country illegally over the past two years get certified agriculture worker status. That would let them, their spouses and children remain in the U.S. for renewable 5 1/2-year periods.
•To earn green cards, they’d have to pay a $1,000 fine and work up to an additional eight years, depending on how long they’ve already held farm jobs.
•Dreamers have public support. Migrant farm workers are backbone of the agriculture industry, both bills face hard Battle in the evenly split Senate.
•That chamber’s 50 Democrats will need at least 10 GOP supporters to break Republican filibusters