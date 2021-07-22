Breaking down the upcoming recall election with the SD County Registrar of Voters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the recall election hurdling towards Californians on Sept. 14, Cynthia Paes, Interim San Diego County Registrar, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to make sure San Diegans know how to participate in the recall election.

Mail ballots start being sent out on the week of Aug. 16, meaning registered voters should receive their mail ballots in the same week.

If you have at all moved, you need to re-register with your new information by completing a new registration at sdvote.com.

Registration forms are also available if you call (858) 565-5800 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Mail ballots can be returned at mail boxes or at any of the County’s mail ballot drop-off locations.

In-person voters can also take advantage of the open voting booths from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14 at a voting location near you or at the Registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those eager to cast their ballot can vote early at the Registrar’s office starting Aug. 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Election Day stretches in-person voting hours on Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.