Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022 live on KUSI tomorrow, December 10th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan, Hall of Fame Radio Producer and Founder of Breaking and Entering Christmas, announced that his iconic event will be on KUSI exclusively on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022.

Sablan has now picked a family to feature, and is very thankful for all the gifts and monetary donations he has received to put towards the cause.

The event will be broadcasted live on KUSI from 6am through the end, but many other families in need will also be helped privately.

Little Tommy Sablan joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes and Hunter Sowards to share details about their hard work and generosity that will be displayed Saturday, as they will be making a major impact in many people’s lives.