BREAKING NEWS: Police in Hillcrest in standoff with man appearing to be homeless

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A belligerent and possibly armed man made a scene at a Hillcrest doughnut shop today and then refused to leave, prompting evacuations and a police standoff in the busy uptown district near Balboa Park.

The disturbance in the 600 block of West Washington Street was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

When the disruptive man, who appeared to be a transient, refused repeated orders to leave the business, officers evacuated it, cleared people out of the immediately surrounding area and called in crisis counselors to try to persuade the intruder to surrender.

Police believed the man might be armed with a gun, a kitchen knife and, possibly, a larger cutting tool described as a sword, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

At about 2:30 p.m., police called a SWAT team to the scene and closed a section of Washington Street as a precaution.