Breaking News: San Diego Padres finalize a deal to acquire Juan Soto from Washington Nationals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After weeks of trade rumors, Tuesday morning the San Diego Padres finalize a deal to acquire star athlete, Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals.

The Padres Package Deal: Pitcher McKenzie Gore, SS CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, Pitcher James Wood, Pitcher Jarlin Susana, and 1B Eric Hosmer (pending no-trade clause) for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

23-year-old Juan Soto nicknamed “The Childish Bambino”, is a Dominican professional baseball left fielder who became a free agent in 2015.

The Los Angeles Times reported, “He is arguably the most valuable asset available in a midseason trade in modern Major League Baseball history. The outfielder is already regarded as one of the best hitters — if not the best hitter — in the majors at just 23 years old.”

Earlier in the 2022 season Soto turned down a record-breaking 15-year, $440 million contract offer to stay with the Nationals. That deal would’ve made him the 20th highest-paid player in annual value.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted out, “One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.”

List of Professional MLB achievements:

2× All-Star (2021, 2022)

World Series champion (2019)

2× All-MLB First Team (2020, 2021)

All-MLB Second Team (2019)

2× Silver Slugger Award (2020, 2021)

Home Run Derby champion (2022)

NL batting champion (2020)

His Career stats:

GP 565 AB 1,954 R 399 H 569 RBI 358 BB 464 SO 414 HR 119 Avg 291

