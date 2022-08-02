Breaking News: San Diego Padres finalize a deal to acquire Juan Soto from Washington Nationals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After weeks of trade rumors, Tuesday morning the San Diego Padres finalize a deal to acquire star athlete, Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals.
The Padres Package Deal: Pitcher McKenzie Gore, SS CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, Pitcher James Wood, Pitcher Jarlin Susana, and 1B Eric Hosmer (pending no-trade clause) for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.
23-year-old Juan Soto nicknamed “The Childish Bambino”, is a Dominican professional baseball left fielder who became a free agent in 2015.
The Los Angeles Times reported, “He is arguably the most valuable asset available in a midseason trade in modern Major League Baseball history. The outfielder is already regarded as one of the best hitters — if not the best hitter — in the majors at just 23 years old.”
Earlier in the 2022 season Soto turned down a record-breaking 15-year, $440 million contract offer to stay with the Nationals. That deal would’ve made him the 20th highest-paid player in annual value.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted out, “One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.”
List of Professional MLB achievements:
- 2× All-Star (2021, 2022)
- World Series champion (2019)
- 2× All-MLB First Team (2020, 2021)
- All-MLB Second Team (2019)
- 2× Silver Slugger Award (2020, 2021)
- Home Run Derby champion (2022)
- NL batting champion (2020)
His Career stats:
|
GP
565
|
AB
1,954
|
R
399
|
H
569
|
RBI
358
|
BB
464
|
SO
414
|
HR
119
|
Avg
291