Breaking the plateau workout with Cindy Whitmarsh





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh shows us some exercises to do when you hit a plateau in your health and fitness journey.

1. Plyo Lunge jumps to Burpee

2. Side pulse lunges, to turn 2 knee pulls

3. Sliding lunges & press

4. Alt step back & rows

5. Goblet squats & press to squat jumps

6. 3 way punching

7. Push-up, down dog, alt toe taps

8. Rock and roll abs

(perform each exercise 50 seconds with a 10 second break in between 2/3 times)