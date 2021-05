Breast Cancer survivor Sheryl Crow is encouraging women to schedule annual health screenings





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The pandemic has caused a projected delay of more than 22 million screening tests for cancer in the U.S.



Grammy Award-winning artist and breast cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow joined by leading OB/GYN Dr. DaCarla Albright to talk about why women should prioritize scheduling their annual mammograms.

People can visit genius3dnearme.com for more information.