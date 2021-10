Breeders’ Cup 2021 returns to the Del Mar Racetrack November 5-6

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Breeders’ Cup 2021 is returning to the Del Mar racetrack on November 5th & 6th.

The week-long series of events and activations will run Monday, November 1 – Saturday, November 6, with events preceding Breeders’ Cup.

Breeders’ Cup CEO Drew Fleming discussed the upcoming events and what you can expect at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.