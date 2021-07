Breeders’ Cup to have full capacity, tickets go on sale on Opening Day





DEL MAR (KUSI) – The Breeders’ Cup will have full capacity for the world championships at Del Mar on Nov. 5-6.

Like every Del Mar race this year, fans wishing to attend the Breeder’s Cup must purchase tickets/seats ahead of time.

There will be no walk-up tickets available on Nov. 5-6 and tickets will be going fast according to Breeders’ Cup CEO, Drew Fleming.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 9 a.m.