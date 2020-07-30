Breitbart Senior Tech Correspondent details Facebook and Google’s censorship of conservative news

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Breitbart News has found that tech giant Google is deliberately working to interfere with the reelection of President Donald Trump.

Breitbart believes that there are several ways Google is interfering in searches specifically related to politics and specifically conservative news.

Search visibility is a key industry measure of how findable a publisher’s content is when searched in Google. According to a report done by Breitbart News, Google has suppressed Breitbart’s search visibility by 99.7% since 2016.

In the chart above, you can see the first drop in visibility took place very shortly after the 2016 election.

The next in July of 2019, and the third in May of this year.

Breitbart Senior Technology Correspondent, Allum Bokhari, detailed the ways the tech giants are suppressing their content on other conservative voices with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Bokhari also explained how the censorship of conservative voices is being done to hurt Donald Trump’s re-election support, and help his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.