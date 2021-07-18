Brent Wilsey breaks down June’s record stock market investments by individuals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Individual investors plowed a record net $27.9 billion into the U.S. stock market in June, investing in energy, materials, financials and industrials.

Brent Wilsey, President of Wilsey Asset Management, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to give his analysis of these record-breaking investments of this type.

These individual investors may be completely new and thus, inexperienced, said Wilsey, who urged caution when investing.