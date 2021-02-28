Brent Wilsey gauges the stability of the economy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Contrary to popular discourse, the economy is not performing as badly as it may seem, said Brent Wilsey, President of Wilsey Asset Management, who joined KUSI to discuss the stability of the American economy.

When analyzing the market, not enough people are looking towards consumer balance sheets

As of now, the government is taking up some of the weight off of consumers, but eventually that will swing back.

Rising interest rates are not expected to severely cripple consumers the way have in the past when household debt was greater, Wilsey said.