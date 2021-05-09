Brent Wilsey on Dogecoin tumbling after Elon Musk calls it a ‘hustle’ on ‘SNL’ show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dogecoin tumbled a whopping 40% after Elon Musk called the cryptocurrency a “hustle” on Saturday Night Live on May 8.

Brent Wilsey, Prsident of Wilsey Assets Management, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss cryptocurrency and specifically, Dogecoin.

“And I’ve got to tell people, cryptocurrencies, digital currencies, is the way of the future, but the ones we’re playing with now are speculative bubbles, because what is going to happen — and think about this — the government cannot control that. And that’s not a bad thing because what the government does with our currency is when things are bad, we go into a recession, they stimulate the economy with more money, when things get overheated, they take it out,” Wilsey explained, adding that governments need to have control of currency, so they can control the economy and avoid major depressions or major expansions.

China has already come out with a digital currency, Wilsey added.

“These private, cryptocurrencies, they’re going to be around for a while. When they disappear, I don’t know, but they’re not going to last because they will not work in our global economy,” Wilsey claimed.

Wilsey added that he feels that Musk’s SNL comment made it seem as if he is not as serious about cryptocurrency as many presupposed.

When you’re using cryptocurrency, you’re not investing, you’re speculating, Wilsey emphasized.