Brent Wilsey shares advice on Municipal borrowing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wilsey Asset Management says municipal borrowing at its highest in 10 years.

CEO Brent Wilsey joined Good Morning San Diego to give some advice on municipal borrowing.

Why is this going on and should investors invest in municipal bonds?

1. COVID-19 short falls for municipalities

2. Low interest rates

3. Investors could get burnt.

How to invest in Muni bonds and the risks

1. Individual bonds

2. Mutual funds

3. ETF’s