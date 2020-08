Brent Wilsey: Why investors can still bet on the United States

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The president of Wilsey Asset Management joined Good Morning San Diego to explain why investors can still bet on the United States.

According to Brent Wilsey the US has a abundance of natural resources, strong legal system to protect businesses and consumers and the best transportation system in the world.

“Proof of this was last weeks durable goods order climbing 11.2% well above estimate of 4.8%,” said Wilsey.