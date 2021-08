Brent Wilsey discusses the pros and cons of mutual funds during a correction

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – There are currently more than 9,000 mutual funds with more than $16 trillion in value.

Brent Wilsey, President of Wilsey Asset Management, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the pros and cons of mutual funds during a correction.

There will be a correction, Wilsey emphasized; it is just a matter of when.