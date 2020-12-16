Brian Jones among CA senators asking Gov. Newsom to reclassify restaurants as essential businesses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A number of California State Senators are urging Governor Newsom to reclassify California’s restaurants as essential businesses and allow them to reopen.

Currently, restaurants in regions around the state that are under a stay-at-home order are required to close indoor and outdoor dining, including Southern California.

State Senator Patricia Bates wrote Governor Newsom a letter, signed by a bipartisan group of eleven state senators, including Sen. Brian Jones saying the future of thousands of restaurants, their employees and local communities are dependent on the industry’s survival.

“Many restaurants have gone out of business, and now, with the approach of winter and new guidelines that restrict indoor dining, many others will be forced to consider a similar choice,” the letter said.

Sen. Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the letter and the intent to reclassify restaurants.