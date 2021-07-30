Brian Jones discusses new CDC mask reccomendations

SANTEE (KUSI) – While COVID-19 cases continue to surge in San Diego County, the region continues to make progress on COVID-19 vaccinations, with 70% of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated, the Health and Human Services Agency reported.

Public health officials in San Diego County are recommending mask-wearing indoors for everyone.

The announcement came late Tuesday afternoon, hours after a comparable change in national policy was put into effect by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California State Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the CDC reccomendations.