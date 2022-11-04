Brian Maryott makes gains against Levin, Biden flies into San Diego as Dems. panic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities.

Now he’s running for California’s 49th Congressional District against Mike Levin (D).

The DNC decided the race between Maryott and the incumbent is getting too close for comfort, leading Biden to fly to Oceanside in a seeming emergency departure as Democrats start to panic. He addressed San Diegans in Oceanside in attempt to boost support for Mike Levin.

Maryott knows that trillions in government spending is not the key to combatting inflation.

Maryott joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his platform (below).

More info: https://maryottforcongress.com/