Brian Maryott on high voter turnout in Congressional race CA-49

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Brian Maryott, Republican candidate for Congress in District 49, said he expects a very high turnout on both sides, but the congressional district 49 race will be decided by independents

Maryott’s campaign said they speak to voters every day who say they usually don’t vote but this year they will be voting for Maryott because of how hard we’ve been working.

Because of Covid-19, the campaign has adjusted its focus for in-person events to public events throughout the communities of the 49th where we greet voters in their cars who are driving by.

Brian Maryott is running against Incumbent Mike Levin on November 3, 2020.

California’s 49th Congressional District includes Southern Orange County and western San Diego County.