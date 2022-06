Brian Maryott (R) to face Mike Levin (D) in November race for the 49th Congressional District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican, Brian Maryott, and Democrat, Mike Levin, will face each other in November in the race for the 49th Congressional District.

Brian Maryott joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the primary election and what’s next.

View updated election results here: https://www.livevoterturnout.com/ENR/sandiegocaenr/15/en/Index_15.html