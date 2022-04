Brian Maryott runs for 49th Congressional District race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Multiple candidates are currently battling in North County’s 49th Congressional District Election.

The district currently covers the coastal areas of San Diego County including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, and Encinitas as well as a portion of southern Orange County.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Congressional Candidate, Brian Maryott, about his campaign and what he would bring to the table.