Brian Quinn supports the return of summer sports and youth camps in California as restrictions loosen
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has been leading the charge to get our local businesses reopened, and now to get youth sports reopened, sooner rather than later.
Below is a list of state that have already approved off-season high school football workouts. Notably, California is not on it.
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Arkansas
- Ohio
- Indiana
- South Carolina
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Florida
But, there is a more immediate issue, what about summer sports and youth camps? County Health officials have approved one-on-one instruction, but for so many San Diegans, that isn’t nearly enough.
USD Men’s Soccer Coach and Director of the Brian Quinn School of Soccer, Brian Quinn, discussed the efforts to resume sports with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.