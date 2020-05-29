Brian Quinn supports the return of summer sports and youth camps in California as restrictions loosen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has been leading the charge to get our local businesses reopened, and now to get youth sports reopened, sooner rather than later.

The strength of our coalition to restore youth sports is growing thanks to the outpouring of support from San Diego’s professional athletes who are advocating on behalf of our kids to the Governor. pic.twitter.com/EsnySbQRt8 — Kristin Gaspar (@KristinDGaspar) May 29, 2020

Below is a list of state that have already approved off-season high school football workouts. Notably, California is not on it.

Alaska

Arizona

Colorado

Texas

Oklahoma

Missouri

Nebraska

Arkansas

Ohio

Indiana

South Carolina

Louisiana

Mississippi

Alabama

Georgia

Tennessee

Florida

But, there is a more immediate issue, what about summer sports and youth camps? County Health officials have approved one-on-one instruction, but for so many San Diegans, that isn’t nearly enough.

USD Men’s Soccer Coach and Director of the Brian Quinn School of Soccer, Brian Quinn, discussed the efforts to resume sports with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.