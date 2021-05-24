Brian Smock reacts to Ageless wonder Mickelson winning PGA to be oldest major champ





KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson showed he’s still the people’s champion by winning his sixth and most unlikely major at the PGA Championship.

With fans screaming his name as they lined the dunes at Kiawah Island, the 50-year-old Mickelson held off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two shots to become the oldest major champion in history.

Mickelson emerged from a throng of swarming fans onto the 18th green to close out his win.

His sentimental late-career victory was reminiscent of Tiger Woods at the Masters two years ago.

Mickelson is now eligible for at least the next five U.S. Opens. That’s the one major he’s never won.

