Brian’s 24 in downtown San Diego starts GoFundMe campaign to help families in need amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian’s 24 is a 24-hour restaurant and full Bar in Downtown San Diego.

With the effects of COVID-19, they have had to shut down Brian’s completely as the delivery sales were not enough to cover just the basics.

With that said, there are so many families, especially children that depend on School lunches for food that are going hungry. Owner, Sean Cahan and his wife started a Go-fund-Me Campaign and in the first two weeks, they were able to raise $1,360.

With the first round of money they were able to order enough food for 250 plates to help feed the families (emphasis on Children) who need help.

Also, the couple was also able to obtain 150 rolls of toilet paper that they will also give away to families for free.

This Saturday 04/18 from 10-3, any family with children who has lost their job can call the restaurant and place an order from our set menu. One person from the family must pick the meal up from the restaurant. Delivery plans are in the works.

They have organized the restaurant so a member of the family can come into the restaurant and pick up their order while social distancing.

All employees will be wearing masks and following COVID-19 protocol to keep everyone safe.

A restaurant in the @GaslampQuarter is providing FREE meals to those in need. #Brians24 cannot make fresh meals without donations. You must call and pick up your order. To donate or find their menu and phone number, visit: https://t.co/lZWf02Xrkn@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/P4p1Z1DXGF — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) April 18, 2020

Their menu items include:

Stuffed French Toast w/ Strawberry

Buttermilk Hotcakes

Turkey Club Melt

Waffle Cristo

Chicken and Waffles, N/B

Chicken Strips Cordon Bleu

Brian’s 24 is known for having really good food! and would LOVE to do this weekly if they can continue to raise money.

To donate, visit: www.gf.me/u/xr7jss