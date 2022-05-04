Briefing responds to SDPOA’s statement on violence in San Diego City parks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City Council President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe held a media briefing early Wednesday morning in response to a statement released earlier this week by the San Diego Police Officers Association.

There has been a surge in murders at a San Diego City Park in the past year. In the past year, there have been 12 murders.

The statement from the San Diego Police Officers Association calls on Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and the Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee to address this crisis immediately.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at San Diego City Hall with more details on the statement and Steppe’s response.

