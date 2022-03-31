Brigadier General Robert Cardenas to be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery

MIRAMAR (KUSI) – U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Robert Cardenas will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetary.

Born in Merida, Mexico, but raised in San Diego, Cardenas was 102 when he passed away on March 10th.

He is most known for his aid in pioneering jet aircraft development, test flying the P59 and XB45, the Air Force’s first jet fighter and bomber.

Cardenas flew the B29 launch aircraft that released the X1 experimental rocket plane in which Charles E. Yeager became the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound.