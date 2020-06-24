Brilliant Corners to operate San Diego’s the Flexible Housing Subsidy Pool

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on the Homeless (RTFH) announced the selection of Brilliant Corners, a nationally recognized innovative non-profit, to operate the San Diego Regional Flexible Housing Pool (FHP).

The regional Flexible Housing Pool is used to more effectively secure units within San Diego’s private rental market and to be able to offer those units to individuals and families experiencing homelessness through partner organizations.

“We look forward to partnering with the San Diego Regional Task Force on the Homeless, and the City and County of San Diego in operationalizing the San Diego Flex Housing Pool—an evidence-based, proven solution that will house unsheltered San Diegans and provide them with the supportive services they need to thrive,” said CEO of Brilliant Corners, Bill Pickel.

San Diego Flex Housing Pool Year One:

• Serving approximately 140 individuals with PHA/HUD-VASH & RRH vouchers

• Includes Move-in Assistance (security deposits, furniture, background checks/application fees)

• BC will provide Housing Location & Housing Retention Services, alongside the VA Social Workers providing case management

• Serving clients in San Diego County

• We expect to serve more clients after Year 1 but of course scaling depends on funding including rent subsidies

• Targeting an August/September 2020 launch