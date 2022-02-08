Bring love and a pet into your house this Valentine’s Day with Cupids & Canines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cupids & Canines is having their MEGA Adoption Event on Saturday, Feb. 12th with more than 300 adoptable dogs and cats at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Darlene White, Volunteer Executive Director of San Diego Animal Support Foundation and Amy Hultengren from Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego, about the event.

Cupids & Canines MEGA Adoption Event

Saturday, February 12th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grossmont Center in La Mesa

More info: www.sdshelters.org or San Diego Animal Support Foundation Facebook page www.Facebook.com/SDShelters