Bring out your Warrior Spirit to help a Warrior Child at the Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk

Carlsbad (KUSI) – On Saturday Feb. 5 the Mitchell Thorp Foundation will host their 13th Annual Warrior Spirit Run/Walk & Family Festival.

This 5K will benefit families whose children are fighting life-threatening medical conditions and disorders and will take place in Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and will have live bands along route, DJ, warmups, dance contest, the San Diego Pad Squad along with health and wellness vendors.

The Family Fun Festival will have games, prizes, and even mini ponies. Fun for the whole family!

“Nothing is more powerful than seeing the Warrior Spirit in these children as they battle every day,” noted MTF Co-Founder and CEO, Brad Thorp. “That is why this day is so powerful – seeing the community come together to show their “Warrior Spirit to Help a Warrior Child.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Beth Thorp, Co-Founder/Executive Director of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, about the details for tomorrows run

You can still register for this 5k here: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTMzNDQ3