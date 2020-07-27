Bristol Hairdressing fighting to stay open amid COVID-19 regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two hairdressers are organizing an event called Save Our Salons Stand In which they said will be a peaceful, socially distanced stand in by beauty professionals and clients showing our understanding of PPE and sanitation in hopes to prove we should be allowed back to work indoors.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and educate people that the beauty industry is and always has sanitary and safe for the public.

Cole and Aubrey joined Good Morning San Diego via Zoom to talk about their frustrations with Governor Newsom his approach to keep California businesses limited or completely shut down during rising coronavirus statistics.