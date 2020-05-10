Britfield: Promoting Literacy and Creativity amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A timeless story, Britfield has become a global brand that’s improving education, film and media while bringing encouragement to children and families worldwide.

C.R. Stewart, award winning author, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his brand, promoting literacy.

Promoting Literacy and Creativity, Britfield has become an educational phenomenon (Britfield School Tour). He has driven 9,000 miles, through 18 states and presented at over 150 schools to more than students.