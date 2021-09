British Car Day event to take place on Oct. 3rd

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – British Car Day is coming up!

The British Car Club Council showed off three beautiful vehicles on the KUSI patio ahead of the 60th Anniversary celebration of the E Type Jaguar. KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall spoke with the council’s president, Joanie Berkwitz, to discuss their upcoming car show on Oct. 3rd.