British royal family honors life of Prince Philip in grand funeral service

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The funeral service to remember Prince Philip, who passed at the age of 99, is taking place today at Windsor Castle.

Members of the royal family will walk in the procession.

A royal salute will be given before the coffin is placed into the Land Rover.

The Queen will then ride in the State Bentley, departing from the Sovereign’s Entrance.

The congregation will wear masks for the service and members of the royal family will wear day dress.

The Funeral Service is expected to last for approximately 50 minutes.

Selina Stockley, owner of Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe in San Diego, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to watch the service.